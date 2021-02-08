Check out this: Triton International Limited (TRTN) is on the verge of a huge rally

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) is 2.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.80 and a high of $52.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRTN stock was last observed hovering at around $48.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.03% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -5.91% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.78, the stock is 1.46% and 3.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 32.70% off its SMA200. TRTN registered 30.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.63.

The stock witnessed a -2.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.35%, and is 7.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) has around 245 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 8.45. Profit margin for the company is 18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.41% and -5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triton International Limited (TRTN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triton International Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.42 with sales reaching $345.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in Triton International Limited (TRTN), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.00% while institutional investors hold 63.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.22M, and float is at 67.26M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 61.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 5.9 million shares valued at $239.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the TRTN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.52 million shares valued at $224.55 million to account for 8.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.1 million shares representing 7.43% and valued at over $207.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 3.51 million with a market value of $142.89 million.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Triton International Limited (TRTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VALENTINE KEVIN, the company’s SVP, Triton Container Sales. SEC filings show that VALENTINE KEVIN sold 24,886 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $50.00 per share for a total of $1.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26221.0 shares.

Triton International Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that GERMAIN CLAUDE (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $48.05 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43787.0 shares of the TRTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, VALENTINE KEVIN (SVP, Triton Container Sales) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $47.50 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 50,517 shares of Triton International Limited (TRTN).

Triton International Limited (TRTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 133.56% up over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 104.04% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.02.