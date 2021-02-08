CHEF Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Now

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) is 21.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $40.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHEF stock was last observed hovering at around $30.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.87% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -108.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.21, the stock is 12.99% and 21.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 77.83% off its SMA200. CHEF registered -20.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.20.

The stock witnessed a 19.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 139.71%, and is 14.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) has around 2447 employees, a market worth around $1.16B and $1.26B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 779.15% and -22.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $275.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.50% in year-over-year returns.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF), with 5.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.40% while institutional investors hold 92.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.28M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 14.47%. Institutions hold 80.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.85 million shares valued at $70.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.83% of the CHEF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.89 million shares valued at $56.59 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.15 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $31.25 million, while Greenhouse Funds, LLLP holds 3.74% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $20.52 million.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCauley Tim, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that McCauley Tim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $20.84 per share for a total of $41680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45255.0 shares.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Cugine Joseph M. (Director) bought a total of 955 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $19.81 per share for $18919.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24311.0 shares of the CHEF stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AMCON Distributing Company (DIT) that is trading 44.31% up over the past 12 months. Sysco Corporation (SYY) is 0.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.9% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.44.