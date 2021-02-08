Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is 0.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.25 and a high of $110.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHH stock was last observed hovering at around $104.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.58% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.51% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -27.07% lower than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $106.74, the stock is 2.17% and 2.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 16.90% off its SMA200. CHH registered 3.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.73.

The stock witnessed a -2.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.78%, and is 6.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.77% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) has around 1807 employees, a market worth around $5.78B and $848.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.51 and Fwd P/E is 33.14. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.79% and -3.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.90%).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Choice Hotels International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $213.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.40% in year-over-year returns.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Top Institutional Holders

342 institutions hold shares in Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), with 21.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.63% while institutional investors hold 96.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.11M, and float is at 34.04M with Short Float at 4.76%. Institutions hold 59.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 4.71 million shares valued at $404.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.49% of the CHH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC with 3.92 million shares valued at $336.7 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.68 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $315.93 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.42% of the shares totaling 3.01 million with a market value of $258.61 million.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pacious Patrick, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Pacious Patrick sold 33,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $92.26 per share for a total of $3.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Choice Hotels International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Pacious Patrick (President & CEO) sold a total of 34,934 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $90.20 per share for $3.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the CHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Pacious Patrick (President & CEO) disposed off 830 shares at an average price of $90.27 for $74924.0. The insider now directly holds 185,687 shares of Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH).

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -11.45% down over the past 12 months. Wyndham Destinations Inc. (WYND) is 4.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.22% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.62.