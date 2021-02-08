CNNE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Now

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CNNE) is -7.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.51 and a high of $46.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNNE stock was last observed hovering at around $40.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.1% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $41.11, the stock is -1.97% and -2.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 6.54% off its SMA200. CNNE registered 1.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.63.

The stock witnessed a -5.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.55%, and is 8.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) has around 22482 employees, a market worth around $3.76B and $693.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.50. Distance from 52-week low is 100.44% and -11.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cannae Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $179.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 434.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.60% in year-over-year returns.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.99% while institutional investors hold 93.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.30M, and float is at 86.17M with Short Float at 1.68%. Institutions hold 87.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.84 million shares valued at $292.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.56% of the CNNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.54 million shares valued at $280.94 million to account for 8.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.22 million shares representing 6.79% and valued at over $231.84 million, while Fidelity National Financial, Inc. holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 5.71 million with a market value of $212.61 million.

Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $42.33 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Cannae Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Massey Richard N (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $36.95 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the CNNE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Massey Richard N (Director) acquired 26,667 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 260,566 shares of Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE).