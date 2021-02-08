Coherent Inc. (COHR) Is Up 28.77% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) is 28.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.21 and a high of $213.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $194.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $207.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.52% off the consensus price target high of $226.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -20.74% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $193.18, the stock is 3.04% and 22.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 43.70% off its SMA200. COHR registered 24.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $169.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.88.

The stock witnessed a 26.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.79%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

Coherent Inc. (COHR) has around 4875 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $1.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.29. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.00% and -9.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.60%).

Coherent Inc. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherent Inc. (COHR) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $321.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -875.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Coherent Inc. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in Coherent Inc. (COHR), with 387.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 95.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.20M, and float is at 24.06M with Short Float at 3.48%. Institutions hold 94.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.12 million shares valued at $346.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.76% of the COHR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.21 million shares valued at $245.57 million to account for 9.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.19 million shares representing 8.95% and valued at over $242.76 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 6.84% of the shares totaling 1.67 million with a market value of $251.03 million.

Coherent Inc. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Inc. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SKAGGS STEPHEN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SKAGGS STEPHEN A sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $62500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13662.0 shares.

Coherent Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Fletcher Pamela (Director) sold a total of 1,126 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $125.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3738.0 shares of the COHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Fletcher Pamela (Director) disposed off 464 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $58000.0. The insider now directly holds 4,864 shares of Coherent Inc. (COHR).

Coherent Inc. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is trading 393.59% up over the past 12 months. IDEX Corporation (IEX) is 12.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.