Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) picks momentum as shares rise 6.96%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) is 52.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBCP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 10.06% and 35.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 56.45% off its SMA200. BBCP registered 7.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.96.

The stock witnessed a 32.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.97%, and is 6.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $338.31M and $304.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 27.55. Profit margin for the company is -20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 220.88% and -4.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Analyst Forecasts

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $68.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP), with 14.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.47% while institutional investors hold 71.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.75M, and float is at 26.61M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 53.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. with over 4.6 million shares valued at $16.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.14% of the BBCP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ACK Asset Management, LLC with 2.45 million shares valued at $8.76 million to account for 4.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.42 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $5.08 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $4.84 million.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PIECUCH JOHN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PIECUCH JOHN M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 09 at a price of $3.01 per share for a total of $6020.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21590.0 shares.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Stevens Brent M (Director) sold a total of 6,695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $3.75 per share for $25106.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.89 million shares of the BBCP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Stevens Brent M (Director) disposed off 1,397 shares at an average price of $3.96 for $5532.0. The insider now directly holds 897,831 shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (BBCP).