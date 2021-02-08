Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) up 20.04% since start of the year

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is 20.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.47 and a high of $8.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNSL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.69% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.87, the stock is 5.07% and 9.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -2.33% off its SMA200. CNSL registered 14.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.96.

The stock witnessed a 13.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.70%, and is -3.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $463.03M and $1.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.31 and Fwd P/E is 24.56. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.16% and -33.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $321.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 81.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.41M, and float is at 71.69M with Short Float at 6.01%. Institutions hold 79.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.47 million shares valued at $65.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.44% of the CNSL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.69 million shares valued at $32.39 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.2 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $29.57 million, while Private Management Group, Inc. holds 5.36% of the shares totaling 4.26 million with a market value of $20.83 million.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -15.66% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is 76.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.12.