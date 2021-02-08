Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS) is 1.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $13.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The VLRS stock was last observed hovering at around $12.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $265.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.46% off the consensus price target high of $356.29 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 89.95% higher than the price target low of $125.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.60, the stock is 8.28% and 9.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 60.85% off its SMA200. VLRS registered -2.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.14.

The stock witnessed a 2.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.10%, and is 11.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) has around 4813 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $1.17B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.57% and -6.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $340.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 379.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.60% in year-over-year returns.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS), with institutional investors hold 43.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.19M, and float is at 98.28M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 43.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C. with over 5.83 million shares valued at $42.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the VLRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 4.77 million shares valued at $34.41 million to account for 7.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INCA Investments, LLC which holds 3.78 million shares representing 5.58% and valued at over $27.24 million, while Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. holds 4.38% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $21.4 million.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -29.27% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -23.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.