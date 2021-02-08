Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) turns bullish with gain of 0.61 points

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is -0.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.82 and a high of $42.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTB stock was last observed hovering at around $39.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $46.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.74% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.66% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.13, the stock is 1.60% and 1.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 21.21% off its SMA200. CTB registered 43.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.76.

The stock witnessed a -1.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.31%, and is 9.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.43% over the month.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) has around 8720 employees, a market worth around $1.99B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.95 and Fwd P/E is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.38% and -6.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $732.68M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Top Institutional Holders

311 institutions hold shares in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB), with 467.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 103.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.32M, and float is at 49.91M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 102.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.42 million shares valued at $235.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the CTB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.99 million shares valued at $158.08 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.06 million shares representing 8.07% and valued at over $128.81 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $81.32 million.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dickson Kathryn P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dickson Kathryn P bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $23.89 per share for a total of $47775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Dickson Kathryn P (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $24.84 per share for $12422.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the CTB stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (CTB): Who are the competitors?

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is -6.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.