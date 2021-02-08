Cullinan Management Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) stock Surged by 0.78% yesterday

Cullinan Management Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) is 21.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.01 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CGEM stock was last observed hovering at around $36.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.04% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.53% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.28, the stock is 2.62% and 2.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 2.62% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.40.

Distance from 52-week low is 34.32% and -15.63% from its 52-week high.

Cullinan Management Inc. (CGEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cullinan Management Inc. (CGEM) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.60% this year.

Cullinan Management Inc. (CGEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.08M, and float is at 31.76M with Short Float at 1.11%.