CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: CVBF) is 3.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.91 and a high of $22.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVBF stock was last observed hovering at around $20.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $21.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.96% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $20.17, the stock is -3.17% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 7.22% off its SMA200. CVBF registered -7.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.86.

The stock witnessed a -6.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.56%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) has around 585 employees, a market worth around $2.76B and $440.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.41 and Fwd P/E is 14.46. Profit margin for the company is 41.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.23% and -9.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVB Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $106.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.90% in year-over-year returns.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Top Institutional Holders

259 institutions hold shares in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF), with 7.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.77% while institutional investors hold 76.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.02M, and float is at 127.63M with Short Float at 2.33%. Institutions hold 71.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.86 million shares valued at $313.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.92% of the CVBF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.26 million shares valued at $220.52 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 6.2 million shares representing 4.57% and valued at over $103.06 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 4.72 million with a market value of $78.53 million.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times.

CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) that is trading -15.88% down over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is -1.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.95.