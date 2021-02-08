Dissecting Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) is 57.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.62 and a high of $114.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACIA stock was last observed hovering at around $114.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.19% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -63.97% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $114.78, the stock is 8.17% and 35.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 59.05% off its SMA200. ACIA registered 66.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.47.

The stock witnessed a 61.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.97%, and is 0.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.26% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $548.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.96 and Fwd P/E is 35.81. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.34% and -0.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acacia Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $162.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 559.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.10% in year-over-year returns.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Top Institutional Holders

256 institutions hold shares in Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA), with 3.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.86% while institutional investors hold 101.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.06M, and float is at 38.43M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 93.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.5 million shares valued at $235.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the ACIA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.9 million shares valued at $195.18 million to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Alpine Associates Management Inc. which holds 2.26 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $152.12 million, while Magnetar Financial LLC holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 1.75 million with a market value of $117.87 million.

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shah Bhupendra C, the company’s Vice President of Engineering. SEC filings show that Shah Bhupendra C sold 4,274 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $114.45 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Acacia Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Mikkelsen Benny P (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,279 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $114.45 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.87 million shares of the ACIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Rasmussen Christian J. (VP Digital Signal Proc&Optics) disposed off 5,306 shares at an average price of $114.45 for $0.61 million. The insider now directly holds 530,984 shares of Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA).

Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) that is 115.55% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.21% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.