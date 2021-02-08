Dissecting American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) top performing stock: Get the Stats

American Shared Hospital Services (AMEX: AMS) is 31.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.16 and a high of $3.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $83.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.48% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.48% higher than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.92, the stock is 18.69% and 32.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 3.18% at the moment leaves the stock 45.29% off its SMA200. AMS registered 17.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3522 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0639.

The stock witnessed a 34.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.13%, and is 15.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.20% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $16.29M and $18.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.72% and -18.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Shared Hospital Services is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.40% this year.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in American Shared Hospital Services (AMS), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.18% while institutional investors hold 14.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.05M, and float is at 3.47M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 9.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.58% of the AMS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.23 million to account for 2.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 44331.0 shares representing 0.77% and valued at over $80239.0, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 30109.0 with a market value of $54497.0.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Premier Inc. (PINC) that is trading 12.25% up over the past 12 months. FONAR Corporation (FONR) is -15.01% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.07.