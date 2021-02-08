Dissecting HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) top performing stock: Get the Stats

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) is 5.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.04 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The HFFG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is 3.12% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 2.28% off its SMA200. HFFG registered -54.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.73.

The stock witnessed a 2.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.48%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) has around 900 employees, a market worth around $415.29M and $583.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -58.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.34% and -61.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.60% this year.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG), with 14.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.90% while institutional investors hold 19.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.15M, and float is at 37.43M with Short Float at 8.41%. Institutions hold 14.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.35 million shares valued at $15.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.53% of the HFFG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.74 million shares valued at $11.5 million to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.56 million shares representing 1.09% and valued at over $3.73 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.05% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $3.62 million.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zhang Xiao Mou, the company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Zhang Xiao Mou bought 53,786 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $6.45 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.