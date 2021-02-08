Dissecting Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is 0.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.06 and a high of $96.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The LW stock was last observed hovering at around $79.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.67% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -8.9% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $79.50, the stock is 3.40% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 17.35% off its SMA200. LW registered -14.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.31.

The stock witnessed a 3.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.29%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $11.59B and $3.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.51 and Fwd P/E is 25.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.53% and -17.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $819.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.50% in year-over-year returns.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Top Institutional Holders

812 institutions hold shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), with 860.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.59% while institutional investors hold 93.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.50M, and float is at 145.49M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 92.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 16.57 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.32% of the LW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.74 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 10.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.24 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $744.88 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 6.39 million with a market value of $423.26 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Werner Thomas P., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Werner Thomas P. sold 69,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $77.65 per share for a total of $5.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Spytek Eryk J (SVP, Gen Counsel) sold a total of 6,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $75.00 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33829.0 shares of the LW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, NIBLOCK ROBERT A (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $59.70 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,320 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW).

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW): Who are the competitors?

