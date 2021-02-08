Dissecting ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) top performing stock: Get the Stats

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is 36.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $16.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The PIXY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.39, the stock is 5.30% and 22.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -15.55% off its SMA200. PIXY registered -62.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9847 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2938.

The stock witnessed a 32.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.41%, and is -7.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 11.74% over the month.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $71.29M and $9.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.82% and -79.98% from its 52-week high.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Analyst Forecasts

ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 362.90% year-over-year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY), with 13.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 64.04% while institutional investors hold 4.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 7.65M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 1.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94286.0 shares valued at $0.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.45% of the PIXY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp with 81602.0 shares valued at $0.2 million to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 62156.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 58152.0 with a market value of $0.22 million.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.