Dissecting South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) top performing stock: Get the Stats

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is 5.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.42 and a high of $82.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSB stock was last observed hovering at around $75.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $79.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.44% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -17.12% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.13, the stock is -1.51% and 1.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 28.91% off its SMA200. SSB registered -5.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.10.

The stock witnessed a -5.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.67%, and is 9.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

South State Corporation (SSB) has around 2547 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $910.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.47 and Fwd P/E is 12.96. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.35% and -7.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

South State Corporation (SSB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for South State Corporation (SSB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

South State Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $360.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 109.60% in year-over-year returns.

South State Corporation (SSB) Top Institutional Holders

348 institutions hold shares in South State Corporation (SSB), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.54% while institutional investors hold 79.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.91M, and float is at 69.88M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 77.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.33 million shares valued at $304.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.92% of the SSB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.05 million shares valued at $243.4 million to account for 7.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.34 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $208.98 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 3.79 million with a market value of $182.28 million.

South State Corporation (SSB) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at South State Corporation (SSB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PINNER ERNEST S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PINNER ERNEST S sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $75.33 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54403.0 shares.

South State Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that HILL ROBERT R JR (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 2,259 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $74.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the SSB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, POLLOK JOHN C (Senior EVP) disposed off 4,570 shares at an average price of $72.00 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 88,422 shares of South State Corporation (SSB).

South State Corporation (SSB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -15.56% down over the past 12 months. Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is -6.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.93.