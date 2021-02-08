Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -14.12% Change This Year

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO) is -14.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.80 and a high of $68.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The DCBO stock was last observed hovering at around $54.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.55% off its average median price target of $62.16 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.97% off the consensus price target high of $78.70 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.8% lower than the price target low of $54.91 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.90, the stock is 2.66% and 4.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.85% at the moment leaves the stock 24.41% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.32.

The stock witnessed a -6.00% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.04%, and is 13.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.59% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) has around 336 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $56.46M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 417.76% and -17.79% from its 52-week high.

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Docebo Inc. (DCBO) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Docebo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021..

Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Docebo Inc. (DCBO), with 19.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.41% while institutional investors hold 22.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.69M, and float is at 11.96M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 7.53% of the Float.