Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Track to Reach $108.00 in a Year

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: DLB) is -5.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.68 and a high of $97.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLB stock was last observed hovering at around $91.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.97% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.62% lower than the price target low of $89.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.33, the stock is -1.83% and -1.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 23.78% off its SMA200. DLB registered 27.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.22.

The stock witnessed a -4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.79%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) has around 2289 employees, a market worth around $9.34B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.63 and Fwd P/E is 24.02. Profit margin for the company is 25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.41% and -6.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $295.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Top Institutional Holders

443 institutions hold shares in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.03% while institutional investors hold 94.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.72M, and float is at 64.17M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 92.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.66 million shares valued at $375.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the DLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with 3.82 million shares valued at $253.26 million to account for 5.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 3.65 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $241.6 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $222.73 million.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nicholson Ryan, the company’s VP, Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Nicholson Ryan sold 2,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $91.01 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10223.0 shares.

Dolby Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that TEVANIAN AVADIS (Director) sold a total of 1,814 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $90.00 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50561.0 shares of the DLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, JASPER N WILLIAM JR (Director) disposed off 3,627 shares at an average price of $90.33 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB).

Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) that is trading 59.10% up over the past 12 months. Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) is -29.39% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.98% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.