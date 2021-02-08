Domo Inc. (DOMO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is 17.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.62 and a high of $76.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $71.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.1% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.99% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -87.03% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.81, the stock is 11.22% and 27.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 4.32% at the moment leaves the stock 91.20% off its SMA200. DOMO registered 203.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.77.

The stock witnessed a 29.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.77%, and is 18.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 6.63% over the month.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) has around 802 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $199.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 881.76% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-223.50%).

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $54.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.00% in year-over-year returns.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Top Institutional Holders

216 institutions hold shares in Domo Inc. (DOMO), with 351.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 84.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.53M, and float is at 26.38M with Short Float at 9.05%. Institutions hold 83.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Trust Advisors LP with over 2.2 million shares valued at $140.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.25% of the DOMO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.08 million shares valued at $79.56 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sylebra Capital Ltd which holds 1.91 million shares representing 7.15% and valued at over $73.17 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.08% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $72.42 million.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wong Catherine, the company’s CPO, EVP of Engineering. SEC filings show that Wong Catherine sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $61.92 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Domo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Felt Bruce C. Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $60.36 per share for $3.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the DOMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Felt Bruce C. Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 122,530 shares at an average price of $53.03 for $6.5 million. The insider now directly holds 179,678 shares of Domo Inc. (DOMO).