Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) up 10.08% since start of the year

Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is 10.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.08 and a high of $61.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The DCI stock was last observed hovering at around $60.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.74% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -11.84% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.51, the stock is 2.83% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 22.03% off its SMA200. DCI registered 14.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.64.

The stock witnessed a 5.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.41%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.87% over the month.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) has around 12400 employees, a market worth around $7.70B and $2.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.03 and Fwd P/E is 24.40. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.91% and -0.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.20%).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Donaldson Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $653.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.60% year-over-year.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Top Institutional Holders

478 institutions hold shares in Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI), with 547.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 80.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.80M, and float is at 125.52M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 80.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.76 million shares valued at $545.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the DCI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 11.13 million shares valued at $516.81 million to account for 8.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.48 million shares representing 8.30% and valued at over $486.45 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 4.88 million with a market value of $226.57 million.

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCALF THOMAS R, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that SCALF THOMAS R sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $54.41 per share for a total of $54410.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23586.0 shares.

Donaldson Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that Rajendra Ajita G (Director) sold a total of 8,861 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $47.97 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29526.0 shares of the DCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, OBERTON WILLARD D (Director) disposed off 14,400 shares at an average price of $51.04 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 20,611 shares of Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI).

Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is trading 67.38% up over the past 12 months. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is 40.62% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.94 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.