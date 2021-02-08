Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:ETH Stock Is Going Next

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is 22.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.38 and a high of $26.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The ETH stock was last observed hovering at around $24.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -3.42% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.42% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.82, the stock is 5.84% and 18.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 61.72% off its SMA200. ETH registered 70.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.20.

The stock witnessed a 13.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.25%, and is 4.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) has around 3369 employees, a market worth around $616.78M and $571.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.13 and Fwd P/E is 13.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 196.18% and -4.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $173.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH), with 3.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.21% while institutional investors hold 104.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.24M, and float is at 21.36M with Short Float at 7.38%. Institutions hold 88.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.74 million shares valued at $50.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the ETH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.08 million shares valued at $28.13 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.37 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $18.6 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.98% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $16.96 million.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grow Daniel M., the company’s SVP, Business Development. SEC filings show that Grow Daniel M. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $20.02 per share for a total of $30030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4214.0 shares.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that KATHWARI M FAROOQ (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $9.81 per share for $98059.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.94 million shares of the ETH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, KATHWARI M FAROOQ (Chairman, President & CEO) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $9.80 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 1,934,377 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH).

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) that is trading 78.77% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 111.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.23% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.29.