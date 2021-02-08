Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCACU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FCACU) is 20.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $13.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCACU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $12.84, the stock is 7.49% and 14.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 19.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.74.

The stock witnessed a 15.68% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.13%, and is 4.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.27% and -3.31% from its 52-week high.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCACU) Analyst Forecasts

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCACU) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (FCACU), with institutional investors hold 80.90% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 80.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HGC Investment Management Inc. with over 2.97 million shares valued at $30.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the FCACU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 2.4 million shares valued at $24.7 million to account for 8.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Magnetar Financial LLC which holds 2.25 million shares representing 7.50% and valued at over $23.15 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 1.26 million with a market value of $13.0 million.