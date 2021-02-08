Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) is 13.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.43 and a high of $23.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.08% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $22.98, the stock is 4.51% and 10.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 2.96% at the moment leaves the stock 30.05% off its SMA200. FOR registered 12.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.02.

The stock witnessed a 10.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.74%, and is 6.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $991.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.76 and Fwd P/E is 11.12. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.69% and -4.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Forestar Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $267.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.00% year-over-year.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Forestar Group Inc. (FOR), with 31.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.72% while institutional investors hold 91.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.10M, and float is at 16.49M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 31.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Long Pond Capital, LP with over 4.68 million shares valued at $82.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the FOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.25 million shares valued at $39.76 million to account for 4.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.7 million shares representing 3.54% and valued at over $30.13 million, while UBS Group AG holds 1.89% of the shares totaling 0.91 million with a market value of $16.12 million.

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ringler G.F. (Rick) III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ringler G.F. (Rick) III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $21.02 per share for a total of $42032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

Forestar Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that Allen James Douglas (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $14.41 per share for $74931.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5200.0 shares of the FOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, BARTOK DANIEL C (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $11.40 for $2850.0. The insider now directly holds 13,776 shares of Forestar Group Inc. (FOR).

Forestar Group Inc. (FOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) that is trading -16.15% down over the past 12 months. The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) is -25.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.23.