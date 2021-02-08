Franklin Covey Co. (FC) picks momentum as shares rise 15.18%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is 24.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.61 and a high of $35.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The FC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.67% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.67% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.70, the stock is 11.16% and 17.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 33.29% off its SMA200. FC registered -16.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.90.

The stock witnessed a 15.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.32%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) has around 940 employees, a market worth around $390.29M and $188.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 60.22. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.67% and -22.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.50%).

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franklin Covey Co. (FC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franklin Covey Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $48.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -826.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Franklin Covey Co. (FC), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.14% while institutional investors hold 69.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.98M, and float is at 11.82M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 58.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.27 million shares valued at $22.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.06% of the FC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Pembroke Management, LTD with 0.67 million shares valued at $11.94 million to account for 4.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.65 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $11.57 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $10.89 million.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Franklin Covey Co. (FC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEPP ESTHER KAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEPP ESTHER KAY sold 4,075 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $22.61 per share for a total of $92119.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16540.0 shares.

Franklin Covey Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 19 that STEPP ESTHER KAY (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 19 and was made at $23.57 per share for $94292.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24650.0 shares of the FC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, STEPP ESTHER KAY (Director) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $19.80 for $79204.0. The insider now directly holds 35,429 shares of Franklin Covey Co. (FC).

Franklin Covey Co. (FC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) that is 31.80% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.13% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.54.