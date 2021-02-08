Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) is 43.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.50 and a high of $50.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The FREQ stock was last observed hovering at around $49.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.13% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -48.41% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $50.46, the stock is 28.72% and 43.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock 106.91% off its SMA200. FREQ registered 102.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.77.

The stock witnessed a 31.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 124.77%, and is 29.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.94% over the week and 9.06% over the month.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $1.69B and $31.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -68.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 248.00% and 0.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.40%).

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $8.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 77.30% in year-over-year returns.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), with 4.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.49% while institutional investors hold 66.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.07M, and float is at 26.28M with Short Float at 15.92%. Institutions hold 57.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.41 million shares valued at $65.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.12% of the FREQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.26 million shares valued at $62.56 million to account for 9.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 2.46 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $47.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $30.41 million.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lucchino David L., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Lucchino David L. sold 11,036 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $48.75 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Loose Christopher R. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $47.19 per share for $94380.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21782.0 shares of the FREQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, Lucchino David L. (President and CEO) disposed off 5,518 shares at an average price of $46.10 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 308,086 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ).