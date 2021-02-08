Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is -18.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.17 and a high of $46.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The FMS stock was last observed hovering at around $33.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $41.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.12% off the consensus price target high of $55.03 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -10.95% lower than the price target low of $30.69 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.05, the stock is -16.24% and -17.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -18.71% off its SMA200. FMS registered -15.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.01.

The stock witnessed a -21.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.47%, and is -15.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.01% over the week and 0.93% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 9.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.71. Distance from 52-week low is 16.73% and -26.85% from its 52-week high.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $5.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), with institutional investors hold 1.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 585.75M, and float is at 396.43M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 1.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.62 million shares valued at $68.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.28% of the FMS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Trust Advisors LP with 1.3 million shares valued at $54.04 million to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 0.7 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $29.66 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $26.16 million.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) that is trading 9.04% up over the past 12 months. DaVita Inc. (DVA) is 31.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.46% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.