Funko Inc. (FNKO) up 29.77% since start of the year

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) is 29.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $15.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The FNKO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -236.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.47, the stock is 13.38% and 22.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 88.97% off its SMA200. FNKO registered 44.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 111.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.01.

The stock witnessed a 25.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.65%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 7.87% over the month.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) has around 704 employees, a market worth around $654.37M and $639.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.22. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 331.73% and -14.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Funko Inc. (FNKO) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Funko Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $195.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Funko Inc. (FNKO), with 5.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.71% while institutional investors hold 91.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.48M, and float is at 18.80M with Short Float at 14.34%. Institutions hold 76.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ACON Equity Management, L.L.C. with over 10.94 million shares valued at $63.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.72% of the FNKO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 2.31 million shares valued at $13.38 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.69 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $9.78 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.00% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $8.25 million.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Funko Inc. (FNKO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.