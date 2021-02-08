Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 83.93% Upside

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) is 49.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.96 and a high of $6.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The GLMD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.93% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 53.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.66, the stock is 24.04% and 27.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 11.28% off its SMA200. GLMD registered -19.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6625 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8674.

The stock witnessed a 42.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.94%, and is 25.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.82% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 57.43% and -27.62% from its 52-week high.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.36.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.30% this year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD), with 3.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.32% while institutional investors hold 39.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.27M, and float is at 17.62M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 32.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.07 million shares valued at $7.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the GLMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 1.8 million shares valued at $6.35 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ibex Investors LLC which holds 1.52 million shares representing 7.22% and valued at over $4.74 million, while Raymond James & Associates, Inc. holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.81 million.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) that is trading 118.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.15.