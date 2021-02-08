GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) stock Surged by 0.90% yesterday

GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK) is 3.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.43 and a high of $19.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPRK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.54% lower than the price target low of $11.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.50, the stock is 5.47% and 12.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 39.87% off its SMA200. GPRK registered -28.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.90.

The stock witnessed a 5.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.06%, and is 6.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) has around 439 employees, a market worth around $810.14M and $498.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.86. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.69% and -32.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GeoPark Limited (GPRK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GeoPark Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.97 with sales reaching $85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.20% in year-over-year returns.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in GeoPark Limited (GPRK), with 24.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.45% while institutional investors hold 74.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.16M, and float is at 36.01M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 44.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Compass Group LLC with over 6.03 million shares valued at $44.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.97% of the GPRK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.21 million shares valued at $30.98 million to account for 6.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Standard Life Aberdeen PLC which holds 2.97 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $21.87 million, while Frontier Wealth Management LLC holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 2.85 million with a market value of $20.94 million.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GeoPark Limited (GPRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -24.33% down over the past 12 months. TOTAL SE (TOT) is -15.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.45% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 80970.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.