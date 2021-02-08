Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) picks momentum as shares rise 26.79%

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) is 24.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTIM stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is 21.39% and 45.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 14.15% at the moment leaves the stock 125.20% off its SMA200. GTIM registered 139.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 228.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8086.

The stock witnessed a 22.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 182.06%, and is 26.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.59% over the week and 7.92% over the month.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $39.30M and $106.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 688.89% and 1.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.10%).

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM), with 3.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.19% while institutional investors hold 12.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.62M, and float is at 9.10M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 9.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.46 million shares valued at $0.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.67% of the GTIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.45 million shares valued at $0.66 million to account for 3.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.87% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 58037.0 with a market value of $84734.0.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zink Ryan M, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Zink Ryan M bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $2.99 per share for a total of $3586.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6200.0 shares.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that Zink Ryan M (CEO) bought a total of 4,688 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $3.02 per share for $14173.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89307.0 shares of the GTIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 21, STETSON ROBERT J (Director) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $6930.0. The insider now directly holds 221,940 shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM).

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is trading -27.34% down over the past 12 months. McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) is -0.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 32500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.