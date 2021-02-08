Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE) is 1.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.89 and a high of $106.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOPE stock was last observed hovering at around $89.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.73% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.88% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 14.46% higher than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.09, the stock is 6.68% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 5.29% at the moment leaves the stock 5.45% off its SMA200. LOPE registered 15.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.90.

The stock witnessed a 4.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.53%, and is 10.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $819.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.13 and Fwd P/E is 15.39. Profit margin for the company is 30.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.53% and -11.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.78 with sales reaching $236.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.80% in year-over-year returns.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Top Institutional Holders

417 institutions hold shares in Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE), with 641.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.38% while institutional investors hold 97.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.81M, and float is at 46.16M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 96.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.19 million shares valued at $335.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.95% of the LOPE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with 4.06 million shares valued at $324.17 million to account for 8.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.86 million shares representing 8.24% and valued at over $308.77 million, while Capital World Investors holds 8.01% of the shares totaling 3.76 million with a market value of $300.2 million.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyer William Stan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Meyer William Stan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $90.41 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that MUELLER BRIAN E (CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $90.41 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the LOPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, BACHUS DANIEL E (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $90.42 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds 107,074 shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE).

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) that is 10.55% higher over the past 12 months. American Public Education Inc. (APEI) is 22.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.