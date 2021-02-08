Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is -3.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.20 and a high of $64.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The GDOT stock was last observed hovering at around $55.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.08% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.88% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.94, the stock is -2.17% and -2.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 8.17% off its SMA200. GDOT registered 53.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.64.

The stock witnessed a -9.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.93%, and is 7.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.06% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.19 and Fwd P/E is 24.33. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.86% and -16.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Dot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $257.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in Green Dot Corporation (GDOT), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.35% while institutional investors hold 99.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.64M, and float is at 52.21M with Short Float at 4.82%. Institutions hold 96.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.8 million shares valued at $394.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the GDOT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.73 million shares valued at $239.4 million to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Starboard Value LP which holds 4.43 million shares representing 8.28% and valued at over $224.01 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $115.19 million.

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACOBS WILLIAM I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JACOBS WILLIAM I sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $54.22 per share for a total of $27110.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64901.0 shares.

Green Dot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Lockwood Kristina S (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $55.25 per share for $29225.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9694.0 shares of the GDOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 08, Osher Jeffrey (Director) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $61.04 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 115,497 shares of Green Dot Corporation (GDOT).

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visa Inc. (V) that is trading 2.82% up over the past 12 months. Walmart Inc. (WMT) is 24.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.86% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.