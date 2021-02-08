HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) is 19.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.29 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCHC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.89, the stock is 8.04% and 12.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 33.70% off its SMA200. HCHC registered 16.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5125 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8617.

The stock witnessed a 21.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.93%, and is 11.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.60% over the week and 7.27% over the month.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) has around 3728 employees, a market worth around $301.79M and $1.71B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 201.55% and -18.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HC2 Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $250M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -121.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.80% in year-over-year returns.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC), with 17.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.42% while institutional investors hold 43.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.90M, and float is at 30.13M with Short Float at 7.22%. Institutions hold 27.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jefferies Group Inc with over 3.52 million shares valued at $8.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.44% of the HCHC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.77 million shares valued at $6.69 million to account for 5.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.11 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $5.1 million, while Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. holds 2.34% of the shares totaling 1.11 million with a market value of $2.68 million.

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLAZER AVRAM A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLAZER AVRAM A bought 43,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $3.49 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18.98 million shares.

HC2 Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that GLAZER AVRAM A (Director) bought a total of 197,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $3.49 per share for $0.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.94 million shares of the HCHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, GLAZER AVRAM A (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $3.48 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 18,743,406 shares of HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC).

HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. (CCOI) that is trading -18.31% down over the past 12 months. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is 76.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.22% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.57.