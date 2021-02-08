Here are the top Institutional holders of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) shares

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) is 27.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.39 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BZH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.71% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -13.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.27, the stock is 11.98% and 20.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 5.13% at the moment leaves the stock 55.03% off its SMA200. BZH registered 45.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.98.

The stock witnessed a 26.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.06%, and is 15.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has around 1063 employees, a market worth around $572.70M and $2.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.19 and Fwd P/E is 7.33. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 339.32% and -6.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $559.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 168.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.88% while institutional investors hold 81.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.77M, and float is at 29.72M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 77.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.55 million shares valued at $33.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the BZH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 2.33 million shares valued at $30.73 million to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 1.66 million shares representing 5.31% and valued at over $21.91 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 1.51 million with a market value of $19.98 million.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Salomon Robert L., the company’s former EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Salomon Robert L. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $15.16 per share for a total of $30320.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Salomon Robert L. (former EVP and CFO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $15.43 per share for $61732.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the BZH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, WINKLE C CHRISTIAN (Director) acquired 3,616 shares at an average price of $15.30 for $55324.0. The insider now directly holds 26,362 shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH).

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 21.35% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 32.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.22.