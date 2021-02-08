Here are the top Institutional holders of Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) shares

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) is 13.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $4.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -19.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.59, the stock is 4.44% and 15.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 29.48% off its SMA200. FLMN registered -24.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3106 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7452.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.23%, and is 17.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $308.20M and $42.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.63 and Fwd P/E is 17.01. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.37% and -27.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.40%).

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Falcon Minerals Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $10.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.90% in year-over-year returns.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN), with 11.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.73% while institutional investors hold 86.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.06M, and float is at 34.70M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 65.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 4.91 million shares valued at $11.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.64% of the FLMN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC with 3.48 million shares valued at $8.49 million to account for 7.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 3.31 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $8.07 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $7.08 million.

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Frank Brian L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Frank Brian L bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $2.40 per share for a total of $96196.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Falcon Minerals Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Hirshberg Al J. (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $2.35 per share for $47000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FLMN stock.