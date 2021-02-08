Here are the top Institutional holders of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) shares

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is 4.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.08 and a high of $319.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The MLM stock was last observed hovering at around $295.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.41% off its average median price target of $307.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.56% off the consensus price target high of $361.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -29.39% lower than the price target low of $230.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $297.60, the stock is -1.36% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 25.99% off its SMA200. MLM registered 8.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $294.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $254.09.

The stock witnessed a -1.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.28%, and is 3.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has around 8846 employees, a market worth around $18.38B and $4.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.77 and Fwd P/E is 28.12. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.31% and -6.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.28 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Top Institutional Holders

834 institutions hold shares in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), with 287.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 102.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.30M, and float is at 61.70M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 101.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.7 million shares valued at $1.58 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.75% of the MLM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.84 million shares valued at $902.67 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 3.42 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $804.17 million, while Aristotle Capital Management, LLC holds 5.02% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $736.4 million.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAR ROSELYN R, the company’s EVP, General Counsel and Secy. SEC filings show that BAR ROSELYN R sold 10,004 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $274.64 per share for a total of $2.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54116.0 shares.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that COLE SUE W (Director) sold a total of 468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $207.03 per share for $96889.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21896.0 shares of the MLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, COLE SUE W (Director) disposed off 750 shares at an average price of $209.18 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 22,364 shares of Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM).

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) that is trading 47.48% up over the past 12 months. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is 4.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -72.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.