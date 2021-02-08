Here are the top Institutional holders of Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) shares

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) is 60.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNDE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $2.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -43.81% lower than the price target low of $1.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is 19.68% and 33.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 16.97% off its SMA200. SNDE registered -72.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1677 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1729.

The stock witnessed a 50.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.84%, and is -10.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 13.13% over the month.

Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $19.18M and $113.78M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 179.00% and -74.32% from its 52-week high.

Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sundance Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $99M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -51.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE), with 33.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 13.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.88M, and float is at 6.84M with Short Float at 5.83%. Institutions hold 13.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.12 million shares valued at $0.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.68% of the SNDE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citadel Advisors LLC which holds 15605.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $36203.0, while Alpine Global Management, LLC holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 15000.0 with a market value of $34800.0.