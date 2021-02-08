Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) is 12.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.60 and a high of $44.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.63% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $32.89, the stock is -2.76% and 8.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 38.28% off its SMA200. CRS registered -24.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.24.

The stock witnessed a -2.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.72%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.02% over the month.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.72B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 141.84% and -26.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carpenter Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.57 with sales reaching $367.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -37.20% in year-over-year returns.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS), with 889.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.85% while institutional investors hold 89.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.30M, and float is at 47.14M with Short Float at 4.18%. Institutions hold 87.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.11 million shares valued at $129.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.81% of the CRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.7 million shares valued at $85.44 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.62 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $65.78 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 3.04 million with a market value of $55.15 million.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIGOCKI KATHLEEN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIGOCKI KATHLEEN bought 8,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $21.06 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8500.0 shares.

Carpenter Technology Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that LAIN TIMOTHY (VP and Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 3,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $18.18 per share for $59085.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19832.0 shares of the CRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Thene Tony R (President and CEO) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $17.72 for $97460.0. The insider now directly holds 164,144 shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS).

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 75.32% up over the past 12 months. DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) is 40.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.72% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.