Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA)

IDACORP Inc. (NYSE: IDA) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.05 and a high of $113.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The IDA stock was last observed hovering at around $87.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $103.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.43% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.71% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.63, the stock is -0.61% and -3.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -1.05% off its SMA200. IDA registered -19.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.51.

The stock witnessed a -2.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.76%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

IDACORP Inc. (IDA) has around 1985 employees, a market worth around $4.43B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.14 and Fwd P/E is 18.65. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.35% and -21.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

IDACORP Inc. (IDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IDACORP Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $284.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

IDACORP Inc. (IDA) Top Institutional Holders

489 institutions hold shares in IDACORP Inc. (IDA), with 248.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 78.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.54M, and float is at 50.21M with Short Float at 1.09%. Institutions hold 78.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.88 million shares valued at $549.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.64% of the IDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.34 million shares valued at $426.27 million to account for 10.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parnassus Investments /ca which holds 1.56 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $124.75 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 1.22 million with a market value of $97.44 million.

IDACORP Inc. (IDA) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at IDACORP Inc. (IDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Malmen Jeffrey L, the company’s SVP of Public Affairs. SEC filings show that Malmen Jeffrey L sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $81.70 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11972.0 shares.

IDACORP Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Harvey Tom J (VP of Power Supply (IPC)) sold a total of 350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $92.37 per share for $32328.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.0 shares of the IDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, KING CHRISTINE (Director) disposed off 3,273 shares at an average price of $91.79 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 8,919 shares of IDACORP Inc. (IDA).

IDACORP Inc. (IDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading -8.46% down over the past 12 months. PG&E Corporation (PCG) is -29.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.