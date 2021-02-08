Here is a breakdown of the Cabot Corporation (CBT) stock performance

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is 5.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $49.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.08% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.3% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.35, the stock is 0.84% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 20.26% off its SMA200. CBT registered 11.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.23.

The stock witnessed a -1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.48%, and is 7.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $2.64B and $2.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.27. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.75% and -5.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cabot Corporation (CBT) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cabot Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.97 with sales reaching $748.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -264.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Top Institutional Holders

357 institutions hold shares in Cabot Corporation (CBT), with 749.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.32% while institutional investors hold 90.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.30M, and float is at 56.20M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 89.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.84 million shares valued at $174.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the CBT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.75 million shares valued at $171.26 million to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 2.75 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $98.95 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 2.7 million with a market value of $97.33 million.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Corporation (CBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times.

Cabot Corporation (CBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading 32.84% up over the past 12 months. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is 151.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.66.