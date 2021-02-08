Here is a breakdown of the Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) stock performance

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) is 18.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $31.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.06% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 45.07% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.83, the stock is 8.08% and 11.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.26 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -19.26% off its SMA200. CUE registered -14.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.30.

The stock witnessed a 19.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.56%, and is 9.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.91% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $446.53M and $3.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 59.46% and -53.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.10%).

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cue Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $1.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE), with 3.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.76% while institutional investors hold 73.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.65M, and float is at 27.02M with Short Float at 10.69%. Institutions hold 65.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with over 2.34 million shares valued at $35.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.74% of the CUE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.12 million shares valued at $31.84 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC which holds 1.87 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $28.14 million, while Slate Path Capital, LP holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $22.33 million.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pienta Kenneth, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Pienta Kenneth bought 2,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $15.07 per share for a total of $40980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4720.0 shares.

Cue Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Fletcher Aaron G.L. (Director) bought a total of 6,548 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $12.64 per share for $82776.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Gray Cameron (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.30 for $76500.0. The insider now directly holds 677,500 shares of Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE).