Here is a breakdown of the Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) stock performance

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $4.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENIC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3669.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.92% off the consensus price target high of $4558.71 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 99.89% higher than the price target low of $3442.64 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is -4.04% and -0.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock 2.77% off its SMA200. ENIC registered -21.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7136.

The stock witnessed a -8.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.97%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.13% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has around 2231 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.16. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.85% and -22.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enel Chile S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1,449.39 with sales reaching $664.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.70% year-over-year.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), with institutional investors hold 2.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.38B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 2.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with over 5.87 million shares valued at $20.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the ENIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 5.03 million shares valued at $17.29 million to account for 0.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.79 million shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $9.59 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $9.52 million.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Huaneng Power International Inc. (HNP) that is trading -31.27% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (HE) is -29.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.55% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.