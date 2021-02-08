Here is a breakdown of the Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) stock performance

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MCAC) is 20.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $13.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCAC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.59% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 25.59% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.65, the stock is 6.32% and 14.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 20.38% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.52.

The stock witnessed a 19.34% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.87%, and is 4.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 6.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.43% and -6.64% from its 52-week high.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) Analyst Forecasts

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021..

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC), with 239.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.78% while institutional investors hold 31.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.53M, and float is at 6.81M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 28.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with over 0.65 million shares valued at $6.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.62% of the MCAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 0.45 million shares valued at $4.57 million to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Glazer Capital LLC which holds 0.14 million shares representing 1.92% and valued at over $1.47 million, while Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc holds 1.13% of the shares totaling 85000.0 with a market value of $0.86 million.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Liu Dong, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Liu Dong sold 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 02 at a price of $6.35 per share for a total of $4.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that Sunlight Global Investment LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 700,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $6.35 per share for $4.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the MCAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, Liu Suying (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 700,000 shares at an average price of $6.35 for $4.45 million. The insider now directly holds 700,000 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC).