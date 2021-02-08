Here is a breakdown of the Regis Corporation (RGS) stock performance

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) is 10.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $15.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The RGS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -1.6% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.16, the stock is 8.07% and 9.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 21.24% off its SMA200. RGS registered -31.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.86.

The stock witnessed a 15.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.16%, and is 7.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.49% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Regis Corporation (RGS) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $363.83M and $429.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.40. Profit margin for the company is -50.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.75% and -34.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.70%).

Regis Corporation (RGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regis Corporation (RGS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regis Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $123.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -896.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Regis Corporation (RGS), with 2.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.79% while institutional investors hold 123.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.93M, and float is at 33.12M with Short Float at 23.62%. Institutions hold 115.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP with over 10.66 million shares valued at $65.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.87% of the RGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv with 5.33 million shares valued at $32.74 million to account for 14.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.73 million shares representing 10.46% and valued at over $22.9 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.24% of the shares totaling 2.22 million with a market value of $13.66 million.

Regis Corporation (RGS) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Regis Corporation (RGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WILLIAMS DAVID PATRICK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLIAMS DAVID PATRICK sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $6.19 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76004.0 shares.

Regis Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that TOWNSEND JAMES A. (EVP & Chief Marketing Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $6.50 per share for $32500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72600.0 shares of the RGS stock.

Regis Corporation (RGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) that is 3.06% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.3% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.54.