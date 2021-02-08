Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Volatility At 5.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Hibbett Sports Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) is 29.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.33 and a high of $61.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The HIBB stock was last observed hovering at around $59.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.78% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.98% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.94, the stock is 8.93% and 20.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 75.25% off its SMA200. HIBB registered 140.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 142.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.29.

The stock witnessed a 18.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.91%, and is 6.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 6.27% over the month.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $989.61M and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.10 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 717.74% and -1.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hibbett Sports Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.09 with sales reaching $350.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Top Institutional Holders

267 institutions hold shares in Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB), with 212.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.28% while institutional investors hold 126.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.57M, and float is at 16.39M with Short Float at 20.36%. Institutions hold 125.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.53 million shares valued at $99.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.23% of the HIBB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.8 million shares valued at $70.7 million to account for 10.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.33 million shares representing 8.03% and valued at over $52.3 million, while GMT Capital Corp holds 7.74% of the shares totaling 1.28 million with a market value of $50.36 million.

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crudele Anthony F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Crudele Anthony F sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27539.0 shares.

Hibbett Sports Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that Benck David Mitchell (SVP General Counsel) sold a total of 8,157 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HIBB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 09, YOTHER ALTON E (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $55.03 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 28,780 shares of Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB).

Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) that is trading 64.72% up over the past 12 months. Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is 18.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.96.