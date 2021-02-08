Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) is -1.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.86 and a high of $73.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The HLI stock was last observed hovering at around $65.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.24% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -6.81% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.22, the stock is -4.61% and -2.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.76% off its SMA200. HLI registered 17.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.94.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.70%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.76% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has around 1491 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.56 and Fwd P/E is 17.12. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.50% and -9.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $364.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Top Institutional Holders

359 institutions hold shares in Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI), with 93.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 100.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.55M, and float is at 51.48M with Short Float at 1.98%. Institutions hold 100.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.56 million shares valued at $269.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.88% of the HLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.79 million shares valued at $223.51 million to account for 7.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 2.7 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $159.6 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 4.76% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $144.13 million.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLD IRWIN, the company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that GOLD IRWIN sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $70.24 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that GOLD IRWIN (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 2,435 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $65.20 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, GOLD IRWIN (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) disposed off 1,286 shares at an average price of $65.09 for $83706.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI).

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) that is trading 65.38% up over the past 12 months. Morgan Stanley (MS) is 33.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.13.