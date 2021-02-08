IMTE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Now

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) is 29.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $13.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMTE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.06, the stock is 12.63% and 17.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 28.51% off its SMA200. IMTE registered -34.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.04.

The stock witnessed a 32.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.22%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.51% over the week and 14.31% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 94.62% and -61.98% from its 52-week high.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Analyst Forecasts

.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE), with 2.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.43% while institutional investors hold 2.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.51M, and float is at 1.29M with Short Float at 13.55%. Institutions hold 0.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 41054.0 shares valued at $0.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.66% of the IMTE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Exencial Wealth Advisors, LLC with 13000.0 shares valued at $48880.0 to account for 0.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 5400.0 shares representing 0.09% and valued at over $20304.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 1784.0 with a market value of $6707.0.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) that is trading 84.11% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 99.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 877.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.3.