Is ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) a good stock to buy now?

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is 4.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $11.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACCO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.71% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 11.4% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.86, the stock is 2.69% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 26.79% off its SMA200. ACCO registered -3.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.19.

The stock witnessed a 0.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.37%, and is 9.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $836.30M and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.42% and -22.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ACCO Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $445.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.00% in year-over-year returns.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.87% while institutional investors hold 96.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.50M, and float is at 91.78M with Short Float at 4.15%. Institutions hold 94.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 7.98 million shares valued at $46.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.45% of the ACCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.96 million shares valued at $46.15 million to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.95 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $40.31 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.07% of the shares totaling 6.68 million with a market value of $38.77 million.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Elisman Boris, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Elisman Boris sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $8.65 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

ACCO Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Schneider Pamela R (Sr VP, General Counsel & Sec) sold a total of 8,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $8.75 per share for $75276.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ACCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Buchenroth Patrick (ExecVP, Pres ACCO Brands Intl) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.46 for $84627.0. The insider now directly holds 106,922 shares of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO).

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) that is trading 130.69% up over the past 12 months. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) is 144.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.4% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.67.