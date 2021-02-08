Is BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) a good stock to buy now?

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE: BXS) is 4.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.21 and a high of $30.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXS stock was last observed hovering at around $28.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.11% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 7.55% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.66, the stock is -2.65% and 1.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 21.61% off its SMA200. BXS registered -1.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.54.

The stock witnessed a -3.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.53%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) has around 4693 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $799.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.51 and Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is 26.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.53% and -6.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BancorpSouth Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $257.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.60% in year-over-year returns.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in BancorpSouth Bank (BXS), with 18.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.14% while institutional investors hold 75.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.56M, and float is at 87.47M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 61.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.86 million shares valued at $210.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.89% of the BXS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.07 million shares valued at $175.87 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC which holds 5.55 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $107.59 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.63% of the shares totaling 3.62 million with a market value of $70.18 million.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 12.40% up over the past 12 months. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -32.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.83.